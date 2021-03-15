Should a politically elected board approve a position that might affect their very jobs?

To the Editor:

At the February 24 Sussex County Board of Commissioners meeting, director Dawn Fantasia introduced a resolution establishing the position of “chief clerk” of the county board of elections, replacing the recently retired administrator, Marge McCabe, whom this writer knows and who served with distinction.

The commissioners were allegedly advised by the state that the “administrator” title was no longer being used, so Dawn and Co. decided that the “administrator” would now be known as the “chief clerk.” Sounds like a demotion to me. But more importantly, Fantasia stated that the new person would be selected by the board of elections but subject to approval by the commissioners.

This is a civil service position. Why should a politically elected board, answerable to no one other than Republican agent provocateurs and party bosses, get approval over a position that might affect their very jobs? The answer to that should be obvious. No one will occupy that position unless they pass the GOP loyalty test. Whatever they can do to cement their tenuous hold to power.

Michael Schnackenberg

Newton