Some analysts and some Evangelicals are lost on a crooked trail, following a crooked leader

Under this President, reliable news media has been dubbed “fake," and rational dialogue has been replaced by juvenile tweets while the validity of the U.S. Constitution is questioned by a narcissist liar.

Today, many are tempted to conflate America’s ideals with an economy. Ideals such as honesty, compassion, and courage are not mutually comparable to the state of our economy.

On this man’s watch lies are tolerated, even expected. Truth and trust have evaporated and character assassination has become routine. The Foreign Service, along with the Intelligence and Justice Departments and our military command have been undermined.

Some Americans, who should know better, blithely overlook the problems caused, as if it's no more than “Donald just being Donald." A conservative columnist recently floated the idea that morality is not a political issue, and need not be considered when judging a president’s term in office. Some Evangelicals contend that a "deeply flawed individual" crooked leader has been sent to guide American on a path to righteousness. It shows that many of the president's apologists and some Evangelicals have become lost while following a crooked trail blazed by a crooked leader.

An impeachment trial will now charge Mr.Trump with malfeasance in office for personal gain and obstruction of Congress. It is interesting to note that no one at all, on either side, contests these charges. Frantic attempts at obfuscation relying on “process." The unabashed insistence of a sham trial without witnesses is without parallel in Speaker McConnell’s long history of Machiavellian hypocrisy. The disdain for his oath of impartiality is illustrative of a mind devoid of honor. But miracles do happen.

Until Americans awaken from complacency, we have a rocky ride. Take heart in that autocrats such as the one in the White House all eventually wind up to be known as having been on the wrong side of history.

Let the proceedings begin. “Let those who have eyes, see. Let those who have ears, hear.”

John Klumpp

Sparta