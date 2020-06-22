Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is here to protect and serve everyone

As we enter another week of protests over the tragic death of George Floyd, it’s important for me to reassure everyone that the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is here to protect and serve our entire community, without exceptions. What happened in Minneapolis has been condemned by everyone, including the nation’s law enforcement community. It is a terrible reminder to all who swore an oath to serve our fellow Americans, that we carry a tremendous responsibility to protect and respect the civil rights of everyone we encounter as we enforce the laws of this state and nation. That is what makes our democracy unique, and we cannot be so cavalier or detached from that responsibility that we gamble with the consequences of not doing our job properly.

I want to reaffirm for everyone my office’s continued commitment to serve and protect the community during this time of national turmoil and to restate our dedication to respect and protect the civil rights of everyone as we execute our sworn duty. This nation has endured and survived unrest before. I am hopeful that, with God’s help, we will move past our current difficulties and our democracy will be stronger as a result. The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve and protect the citizens of our great county.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office