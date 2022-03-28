Sussex Hometown Republican Team announces ticket

To the Editor:

The Sussex Hometown Republican Team, led by Sheriff Mike Strada, has announced its ticket for the Republican nomination in the June 2022 primary election.

Representative in Congress (CD05): Frank Pallotta won Sussex County as a candidate for Congress in 2020. He had a career on Wall Street as an investment banker. He resides in Bergen County.

Representative in Congress (CD07): Senator Tom Kean Jr. served in the New Jersey Assembly from 2001 to 2003. He was elected to the State Senate in 2003. He resides in Union County.

Sussex County Sheriff: Sheriff Strada is running for his fifth three-year term as Sussex County’s Sheriff. His cost cutting measures have saved Sussex County taxpayers more than $30 million. He resides in Hampton.

Sussex County Commissioner: Jill Space is the current GOP State Committeewoman – Sussex County’s representative to the NJGOP. She is also the Republican County Committee’s First Vice Chairwoman. She operates Space Farms Zoo & Museum. She resides in Wantage.

Sussex County Commissioner: Bill Hayden is the current GOP State Committeeman – Sussex County’s representative to the NJGOP. He is the former President of the Skylands Tea Party. A Department of Transportation supervisor, he is a proud member of CWA Local 1032. He resides in Frankford.

Committee to Re- Elect Mike Strada for Sheriff

