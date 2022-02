To the Editor:

Thank you to Dr. Monica Watson for her letter appearing in your February 3-9, 2022, issue in which she took the time to fact check and cite the actual studies the anti-vaccination writers would not cite in their letters.

Dr. Watson’s letter was very helpful and informative. Writers should be required to cite the sources of any studies they refer to or their letters should not be printed. That would help solve the issue of what letters to print.

Ellen Johnson

Stanhope