Thank you, Mr. McQueeney, for always putting our children and staff first

To the Editor:

My children have been in the Sparta school district for 13 years. I am writing this letter to show my sincere appreciation to Mr. Patrick McQueeney for being the most honorable, transparent and superb interim superintendent.

You are such an inspiration to others, and my children take you as a role model. The way you have been running this school district is impressively good, and I must say it is because of your efforts and enthusiasm that this school district is progressing by leaps and bounds, even during these difficult times we are facing. I thank you for always putting our children and staff first.

I am sure most of the parents feel the same way and they too consider you as the best interim superintendent of this school district. My words will fall short if I start counting your great abilities.

I once again thank you for your wise leadership. I wish you all the very best in the future and please know you will be missed.

Joanne Adames

Sparta