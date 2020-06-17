Dear President Trump:

Thank you President Tweet for “Making America Great!”

You are to be commended for “Making America Great!”

As our President you have led America to have the greatest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, the greatest number of Covid-19 infections in the world, the greatest number of people out of work: unemployed and underemployed since the Great Depression, and responsible for the greatest national debt in our America’s history.

Yes, indeed you have “Made America Great.”

John Padalino

Octogenarian and life-long Republican

Dingmans Ferry, Pa.