Thankful for Home Depot's PPE donation to Sussex County

Letter to the Editor:

On behalf of the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office and the Sussex County Office of Emergency Management I would like to thank the staff at Home Depot of Newton. Recognizing the need for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), Home Depot generously donated N95 masks to be issued to Sussex County first responders.

Once we received this donation of masks, we immediately distributed them to every municipality in Sussex County so that they could be used by first responders in their respective towns.

Thank you Home Depot for doing your part in keeping our Sussex County First Responders safe during this unprecedented time.

-Sheriff Michael Strada

Sussex County Emergency Management Coordinator