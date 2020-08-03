The good people of Vernon went above and beyond, especially for seniors

To the Editor:

With all of the turmoil, anger and division happening at this time in our country, I just wanted to say how grateful and blessed I feel to live in Vernon, N.J.

The good people of Vernon went above and beyond, especially for the senior community.

First, I’d like to thank June Damstra of the Vernon senior lunch program and her helper Priscilla for daily meals, along with cheerful, uplifting notes to keep my spirits up.

Next, a big thank you to Linda Smigen, who started the group “Vernon Cares” (a volunteer group that delivered meals and anything else a senior needed, including birthday drive-bys).

Thank you also to The Tracks Deli (Kevin and Scott), who not only fed the seniors daily, but also any child that was hungry.

Thank you to Momma Mia for the delicious Easter dinner delivered right to my door; to Healthy Thymes for donating food; to the Vernon Police Department, who cooked and delivered a wonderful meal and flowers to me.

Thanks to Highland Florist, Police Chief Dan Yound, his wife (who baked the cookies), and his daughter Deanna, who enclosed a lovely note.

I loved all of the pictures the children drew and their sweet notes that accompanied my lunches, and for the beautifully crafted paper flower and the goody bag full of treats.

And a great big thank you to my guardian angel, Kim, who faithfully brought me meals seven days a week for months. She was my only human contact with the outside world, and she came to me through Vernon Cares. As I was isolating, she kept my spirits up and my stomach full. Also, thanks to her helpers, Connie, Joyce, and Aiden, who took over when Kim had a family emergency.

Not only do we live in the most beautiful area, but the people are beautiful as well. I’m so happy that I chose to live in Vernon and to enjoy the rest of my days here!

Edith Marshall

Vernon