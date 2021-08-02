The Hampton Township committee did the right thing!

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to Mr. deWitt’s letter in your July 22-28, 2021, edition. Mr. deWitt is correct about our County Commissioners trying to run everything except the County. Remember when they tried to set school curriculum? Now, they’re trying to control voters and voting changes. Mr. deWitt also states that some Republicans are disgusted with all of the rhetoric about elections, voter fraud, and signs and flags saying disrespectful and disgusting remarks.

What wasn’t stated was that both times the county sent voting changes to the Hampton Township Committee, the Committee voted unanimously to remove those items from the Agenda. Mr. deWitt attended both of those meetings and thanked the Committee for doing so.

The Hampton Township Committee members put our citizens first. We are honest, and we release all information that is available and allowed by law.

Timothy Dooley, Mayor

Republican Candidate for Hampton Township Committee

Newton