The World’s Russian Oligarch

Vladimir Putin my Russian Oligarch,

An uncouth KGB evil patriarch.

Elected President in a “landside”,

A Soviet Union “dark day” backslide.

A sordid history of murder for power,

Journalists and opponents he did scour.

Scores gunned down in public and shot in the head,

Now cruel war in Ukraine his evil watershed?

Corruption rampant with laundered money,

Secret bank accounts hidden in places sunny.

Selected assassinations to frighten,

Citizens bullied to his control tighten.

Why such dark proceedings must we all endure?

And faith-based compassion and wisdom obscure.

Bill Kibildis

Sparta, N.J.