Vaccine questions to consider

To the Editor:

1. If a booster shot is required every year can you ever be fully vaccinated?

2. Why are places like Signapore with 84.3% of its population vaccinated still seeing large spikes in cases?

3. Why is your safety (fear of contagion) more important than my safety (fear of no long term testing)?

4. If the vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer (who has criminal history) is safe, why are they immune from liability if severe adverse reactions occur?

5. If we know there is a revolving door between big pharma and government and that numerous congress members own pharmaceutical stocks, is the push to get everyone vaccinated really about safety or is it about money?

6. Why is it that the following groups are automatically exempt from the jab... All 535 congressional representatives, All 12,000 of their staff, All 6,000 of the Whitehouse staff, All 80,000 employees of the health and human services division, and All 30,000 employees of the CDC/FDA?

7. Why is it that Dr. Eric Rubin of Harvard University said, “It’s really going to be a question of what the prevailing conditions are, but we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it to children?”

8. Why is it that Pfizer said, “Long-term safety of covid-19 vaccine in participants 5-12 years of age will be studied in 5 post-authorization safety studies?”

Hold the line and stand up for freedom. Don’t let people bully you into doing something that you don’t want to do! Do not be coerced! Pray and do your research.

Jonathan Leroux

Sussex