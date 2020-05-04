Vernon food pantry overwhelmed by giving spirit

To the Editor:

Vernon residents have stepped up and have very generously donated food and money to support our food pantry at Vernon United Methodist Church. We have been overwhelmed by the giving spirit in our town.

We have been able to remain open and support those who have had a loss of employment and can use the extra support right now. The outpouring of love and help by many volunteers has been a bright spot in this troubling time.

Much love and joy, thanking God for our blessings.

Sharon Fitch, Judy Miller, Food Pantry coordinators

Vernon