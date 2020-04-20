Why is there no testing site in Sussex County?

Editor's note: The following comment was posted on the Sparta Independent's Facebook page under a recent COVID-19 update:

Martha Niederer: Sparta Independent, thanks for those figures. However it is unfortunate that those are cannot be true figures of those possibly infected with covid as Sussex County is the only county in the state without a testing site for its residents. The hospital only has limited tests, therefore a few that arrived extremely sick at hospital get tested while some of us staying home sick per doctor recommendations without a positive or negative test as cannot get tested therefore figures are most likely way higher. Governor Murphy is silent on the request from Sussex County for testing site. I've seen several on FB posting as well as articles for Governor to also have testing in Sussex County just like he has done for all the other counties in state but nothing from him, why? So ridiculous that our very high property tax bills certainly not sidetrack or ignore those must be made, we are just getting nothing for it. Please keep asking Governor Murphy why our county is only in state being overlooked. This should be a subject not to let the Governor off the hook with his silence as if we don't exist or belong to state or deserve equal treatment as the rest of the counties.