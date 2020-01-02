Wish Tree thank you

The 2019 Wish Tree sponsored by the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta was a great success. This holiday tradition is only possible with the generous support of hundreds of local residents. We collected 352 presents this year with a total value of $5,695. The gifts were donated to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency of Sussex County. Many area children enjoyed a brighter holiday thanks to the giving spirit of the people of Sparta and surrounding communities.

On behalf of the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta we would like to offer a special thank you to the Sparta Public Library for providing the tree and allowing us to use the library to collect the gifts. We are also grateful to the organizations that donated handmade ornaments for the tree including the Women’s Club of Sparta, Girl Scout Troops, and Cub Scout Dens .

One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is seeing the smiling faces of children. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this project and made those smiles possible.

Junior Woman's Club of Sparta