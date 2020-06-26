The need for serious structural reform could not be clearer

On Thursday, June 25, the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, cosponsored by U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), who said it will “increase accountability, address racial discrimination, ensure structural reforms, and help save lives.” He shared some of the comments he made on the House floor in support of the bill:

This need for serious structural reform could not be clearer as our country mourns the murder of George Floyd, just one of the most recent instances of a long, painful history of violence and discrimination against African-American men and women in our country. Right now, we are witnessing an outpouring of support from all communities, from all backgrounds, a collective movement working to end bigotry and hatred, to advance racial equality, fighting the scourge of racism that has held a grip on our country for far too long, and affirming, yes, that indeed Black lives matter.

We should be inspired by the overwhelmingly peaceful demonstrations all across this country calling for justice — a freedom which is a cornerstone of our nation. To make real change, we must work together.