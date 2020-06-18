x
  1. Home
  2.  Sponsored Content

Dentistry Expert Dr. Jonice Thompson Withanachchi: Does nutrition have any relation to oral health at all?

Does nutrition have any relation to oral health at all?

18 Jun 2020 | 03:46
    Dentistry Expert Dr. Jonice Thompson Withanachchi: Does nutrition have any relation to oral health at all?
    Dr. Jonice Thompson Withanachchi, DDS

Yes it does! What you feed your body also affects the oral cavity; after all, your mouth is part of your body! The food you eat may contain vitamins and minerals, or important proteins that help your body out, but also keep everything in your mouth functioning. For example, a lack of Vitamin C can not only cause scurvy, but can cause bleeding gums and gingivitis. A deficiency in Vitamin B and iron can cause cracked lips, mouth ulcers, inflammation or a burning sensation of the tongue! It’s important to choose the right food, as it not only helps your muscles and connective tissues, but it can greatly benefit the oral cavity.

Dr. Jonice Thompson Withanachchi
93 Route 183 Stanhope, NJ
973-448-8989
www.stanhopefamilydentistry.com