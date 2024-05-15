Art show planned this weekend in Newton

The North Jersey Arts Collective will host a public art show titled, “There’s No Leaving Newton: Dream Sequence” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, 85 Mill St., Newton.

Admission is $5.

Artists will show work that visualizes the subconscious, evokes the surreal, and explores the dichotomy of dreams and nightmares.

The show will included work by Tim Jacobus, the original artist behind the popular “Goosebumps” book series. He also will meet with fans at the event.

In addition, it will feature the work of Ricky Boscarino of Luna Parc in Sandyston among other talented artists.

There will be a gallery area with paintings, illustrations, photography, sculpture and woodworking by 12 New Jersey-based artists. The show also will feature a guided interactive live painting wall and a handful of other interactive installations.