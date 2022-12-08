Auditions for comedy ‘Sylvia’ will be Tuesday

NEWTON. The newly established Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College and North Star Theater Company will co-present A.R. Gurney’s modern romantic comedy “Sylvia,” about marriage and a dog.

Directed by Professor Allison Ognibene, auditions will be held at North Star Theater Company’s studio, 21 Kennedy Ave. in Ogdensburg, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Rehearsals primarily will be at Sussex County Community College beginning in the new year.

“Sylvia” will be performed at the college’s Performing Arts Center in February.

The play is about a couple, Greg and Kate, who have moved to Manhattan after 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down,while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities.

Greg brings home a dog he found in the park- or that found him - bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife.

Roles include:

Greg – husband (middle age)

Kate – wife (middle age)

Sylvia – young 20s (plays the dog)

Leslie – therapist (any gender)

Phyllis – socialite

Tom – Dog owner in park

For more information about the auditions, go online to www.northstartheater.org

The Alpha Arts Institute plans to host artists and scholars in residence and an artist lecture series as well as an annual film festival and annual arts festival.