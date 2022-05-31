Black Dirt Beer Bash returns this summer

Every year, Dirt magazine brings the best local breweries together at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center for unlimited drinks, live music, and fun in the sun at the Black Dirt Beer Bash.

The annual event will return to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center this summer, featuring unlimited local beer and hard cider tastings from the Historic Black Dirt Region and beyond.

Apex Brewery, a Monroe microbrewery known for its variety of brews – from stouts and ales to IPAs and hard seltzer – will be in attendance alongside Pennings classic hard cider, Shrewd Fox Brewery’s lager and ales, and Clemson Bros Brewery’s craft beer, and more.

Tickets are just $65 for a full day of unlimited tastings and live music on Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center’s rolling lawn. Children and pets are welcome to attend for free.

Limited tickets are available online at: www.blackdirtbeer.eventbrite.com