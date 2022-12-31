Choral Evensong planned Thursday at Newton church

In anticipation of the Feast of the Epiphany, Christ Episcopal Church will offer Choral Evensong on Twelfth Night, the eve of the feast, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Evensong, the choral version of the Evening Prayer liturgy used in the Anglican tradition, will be sung by the Senior Choir under the direction of music director Joe Mello.

The choir will chant the evening service by Merbecke and offer the anthem “Arise, Shine, for thy Light is Come” by Healey Willan.

Interim Rector Tim Mulder will preach.

The event is free and open to the public, although a free will offering will be taken.

Christ Church is at 62 Main St. in Newton. For information, call 973-383-2245 or go online to www.christchurchnewton.org