Festival of the Arts begins Tuesday at SCCC

Topping off its banner year, the Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will host its first Festival of the Arts from Tuesday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 9.

The weeklong festival, set on the college’s campus, will feature an enclave of events, including professional and student art exhibitions, performances, lectures, poetry and the Alpha Arts Film Festival (AAFF), highlighting the established pillars of the Alpha Arts Institute.

“This year the seeds have been planted and have taken root, and we are beginning to cultivate partnerships and create pathways into a burgeoning arts community throughout Sussex County and beyond,” said Daniel Cosentino, dean of the arts and humanities and director of the Alpha Arts Institute. “When we conceived the Festival of the Arts, we wanted to naturally celebrate the arts, while fostering an environment to create, express and collaborate.”

A majority of the festival events are free to the public. Events are subject to change. Suggested donations are encouraged to support the arts.

Tuesday

• “Computer Animation and Virtual Cinematography: How Technology Has Enhanced the Animation Industry and Changed the Digital Workflow.”

Master class on animation with Professor Anthony Ur. Master class at 11 a.m. and lecture on animation at 1 p.m. in Student Center Theater. Free.

• Sussex County Teen Arts Festival Awards Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. in Performing Arts Center (PAC). Free. Arts-in-education program that promotes appreciation of the arts among teenage students since 1969.

Wednesday

• “Embrace the Elephant in the Room” features works by artist Maureen Slamer that raise awareness of mental health through moving art forms. 6 to 9 p.m., PAC Atrium, free. Hosted by SCCC’s Student Success Center in partnership with the Sussex County Mental Health Task Force and Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services.

Thursday

• “Aesop and his Fabled Friends” play for children of all ages. Noon, PAC, admission $5: https://sussex.simpletix.com/ Creation Station at 1 p.m., PAC Atrium. Show attendees may meet the fabled friends and color animal illustrations created by the SCCC illustration class.

• “Student Preview” from noon to 2 p.m., Student Center Theater, Suggested donation: $5. The AAFF features category film competitions for professionals, amateurs and students. Jurors, guest lecturers, faculty and teachers provide feedback from peers and professionals. Professor Veronica Coyne is host.

Friday:

• SCCC Student Juried Arts Exhibition at 6 p.m., Art Gallery C, free.

• “High Drama and Conversation Starters” with Professor Veronica Coyne as host. 7-10 p.m., (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), Student Center Theater, suggested donation: $5.

• Performance of spring play “Play On!” by Rick Abbot. Directed by Professor Allison Ognibene. 7:30 pm, PAC: SCCC $15/$10, https://sussex.simpletix.com/

Saturday

• “Aesop and his Fabled Friends” at 11 a.m., PAC, Admission $5. Creation Station at noon, PAC Atrium, free.

• Juried Exhibition at noon, Art Gallery C, free. Open all day.

• “Art Saturation - Dance, Music, Poetry” with Professor Veronica Coyne as host. 1-2:30 p.m., Student Center Theater, suggested donation: $5.

• “Play On!” at 2 p.m., PAC.

• “Visual Artistry – Animation.” Professor Veronica Coyne as host. 6-10 p.m, with awards at 8 p.m. Student Center Theater. Suggested donation: $5.

• “Play On!” at 7:30 p.m., PAC.

Sunday

• “Play On!” at 2 p.m., PAC.

• The Stillwater Review 2023 Staff Poetry Reading. Hear original poetry written by the editorial board and staff of The Stillwater Review with Jean LeBlanc, Jane Ebihara, Scott Humphries, Elaine Koplow, Pricilla Orr and Daniel Warhol. 4:30 pm, PAC Atrium, free.

Monday

• Tour and Tea: Nurturing the Arts in Sussex County with Daniel Cosentino, dean of arts and humanities, 3 p.m., Student Center Theater, free.

• Performing Arts Student Showcase - Music, presented by the Music, Musical Theater and Theater Arts departments at 6:30 p.m., PAC, free.

May 9

• Visual Art Exhibit, Cape May: Beach & Dunes Series. Images are inspired by the energy of the oceanside and the form of the dunes in relation to the ocean and sand by Professor Malgorzata Oakes. 5:30 p.m., Culinary Institute, free.

• Performing Arts Student Showcase - Musical Theater and Theater Arts featuring Broadway show tunes, scene work and workshop presentations. Presented by the Music, Musical Theater and Theater Arts departments. 6:30 p.m., PAC, free.