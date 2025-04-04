Martin to talk to art society Thursday

Award-winning artist William David Martin will speak at the Sussex County Art Society’s meeting at noon Thursday, April 10.

He will focus on plein air painting and urban sketching. He is a graduate of the Pratt Institute and studied at the David Passalacqua School of Drawing and Illustration and the Dalvero Academy.

His designs and illustrations have been featured on album covers, tour books, posters and first-day cover prints; in local galleries; and at the Mystic Seaport Museum.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.