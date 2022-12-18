SCCC students to perform free shows Monday, Tuesday

Students in the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will give two special performances next week, highlighting their artistry in music, theater and musical theater.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, several students and faculty members from the music program will present a recital by musicians from clarinetists to pianists.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, students from the theater and musical theater programs will perform several theatrical pieces, including a one-act adaptation of Aeschylus’ “Agamemnon,” written by New Jersey playwright E. Dale Smith. It is co-directed by Professor Allison Ognibene and student Anthony Guerra and designed by the Performance and Production class.

Scenes from William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Professor Stephen Davis, and monologues from “Spoon River Anthology,” by Edgar Lee Masters, will be performed by Davis’s Acting I class.

Rounding out the Dec. 20 showcase are students from Professor Phil Lid’s musical theater classes, who will be singing Broadway show tunes.

Both events are free to the public.

They will be at the Sussex County Community College Performing Arts Center, at One College Hill Road, Newton.