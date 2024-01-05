Talk on painting faces Thursday

The Sussex County Art Society will host a program by artist Kayla Holt about learning how to paint faces as developed by the masters.

She will demonstrate her techniques at noon Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend.

A $5 fee is requested to help defray the cost of coffee and light refreshments.

Holt says it is important for artists to learn the classic formula of the Masters for positioning facial features when creating realistic portraits of people.

Proportion refers to the relationship in size and placement between one feature and the other.

Even with variations in proportions, making sure to hit key points as directed by the formula will help the portraits look more realistic.

The demonstration will be in charcoal on newsprint paper.

Holt is a graphic designer, painter and printmaker with bachelor’s degrees in graphic design and in studio arts. Her work has been in several juried exhibitions in New Jersey.

Her work often has a touch of Surrealism, mixing the possible and the impossible in unique ways.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. Besides inviting guest artists to demonstrate in various media at monthly meetings, members also hold informal critiquing sessions. And members exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.