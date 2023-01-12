Artist to demonstrate work today

The Sussex County Art Society will host a program showcasing the talents of Chris Carter on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The demonstration of her drawing and painting styles will be at noon at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend.

Carter, who lives in Glen Gardner, works with pen, watercolors, oil and mixed media.

Her studio work leans toward the abstract while her daily drawing and painting leans toward realism. She is inspired by the movement of objects through space and the rhythms and patterns that she sees in the man-made and the natural world.

She offers several online courses in design, color scheme games and drawing alternatives. For information, go online to www.explorewithchriscarter.com

The Sussex County Art Society regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month except for July and August.

The meetings vary from demonstrations of invited professional artists to critiques of members’ artwork to classes in watercolors or acrylics.

The society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. Members exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.