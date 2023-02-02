Author will sign books at Newton store Saturday

Samantha Bessudo Drucker, an actress and author, will sign her book, “90 Days to Husband No. 2” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Newton.

Drucker also will read from her book and answer questions at Interplay Couture, 105 Water St. (Route 206 North). Interplay’s owner, Lynn Cohen, is a longtime friend and collaborator.

“It’ll be lots of fun, great energy and good advice,” Cohen said. “I will be there to host and offer personal complimentary fashion advice and styling.”

Drucker is a contributor to DivaGalsDaily, an online multicultural lifestyle, travel and entertainment site. She is also co-host of “Love & Design Project,” a home makeover series, and “Sexy is Timeless Talks,” a female-empowered talk show.

Interplay sells clothes for women ages 30 to 80 in sizes XS to XXXL.