New Jersey’s annual black bear hunt begins Monday, Oct. 14.

The hunt is divided into two segments, with Segment A continuing through Saturday, Oct. 19. Daily hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

From Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 16, only archery is permitted. From Thursday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 19, archery and muzzleloaders are permitted.

Segment B of the season will be Dec. 9-14 for shotguns and muzzleloaders only.

Last year, nearly 500 bears were killed in the hunt. But the 493 total was short of state officials’ goal of a harvest rate of 20 percent, which they have said is needed to reduce the black bear population.

Black bear hunting is permitted only in zones 1-5, which include parts of Passaic, Sussex, Morris, Warren, Hunterdon, Bergen, Mercer and Somerset counties.

In 2023, 256 bears were killed in Sussex County, 127 in Warren, 72 in Morris, 32 in Passaic and six in Hunterdon.

The New Jersey Fish & Game Council last year voted to permit bear hunting through 2028 and set rules, which were formally the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Among the rules:

• Hunters may not attempt to take or kill a black bear weighing less than 75 pounds (live weight), or less than 50 pounds dressed.

• Hunters may not attempt to take or kill an adult black bear that is in the presence of cub(s) (bears weighing less than 75 pounds).

• Hunters may not attempt to take or kill a black bear or have a loaded weapon within 300 feet of a baited area when hunting bears.

Black bear permits are valid only for a specific zone. Hunters may have up to two permits, each for a different zone, but may harvest only one bear per segment no matter how many permits they have.

If no bear is taken during Segment A, the permit is still valid for hunting in Segment B. If a hunter harvests a bear during Segment A, that permit is no longer valid, though the hunter may purchase a permit for that same zone to use during Segment B.

Apprentice license holders are not eligible to hunt black bear.

Youth hunters with a valid firearm hunting license also must have a black bear hunting permit. Hunters ages 10-13 must be under the direct supervision of a properly licensed adult (21 or older) while bear hunting. The adult must also possess a black bear hunting permit.

Direct supervision means the youth hunter and supervising adult are at the same location. The youth hunter may not hunt independently of the adult.

Hunters must check all bears harvested at a mandatory bear check station. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during Segment A.

For information, go online to the DEP Fish & Wildlife’s Bear Hunting Season Information webpage at dep.nj.gov/njfw/bears/bear-hunting-season-information/