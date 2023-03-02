Billy Joel band member to perform at SCARC Foundation event

Mike DelGuidice will provide entertainment for the SCARC Foundation’s annual honors event Wednesday, March 29 at Perona Farms in Andover.

He will take the stage alongside emcee, WCBS-2 weather anchor Vanessa Murdock.

The event will begin with registration, a silent auction and reception at 6 p.m. Dinner and awards will begin at 7 p.m.

Bidding will start March 1 on auction items, using the event online auction page at http://www.biddingforgood.com/scarcfoundation

All proceeds raised by this event will support SCARC and SCARC Guardianship Services, whose mission is to support the needs of those with developmental disabilities.

Tickets are $175 per person and $300 per couple. They may be purchased by calling the SCARC Foundation office at 973-383-7442 ext. 260.

The 2023 Honorees include First Hope Bank and Ray Stecky, wine and spirits supervisor at Ronetco Supermarkets.

Cynthia Heismeyer, vice president and director of marketing at Selective Insurance, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

DelGuidice tours with Billy Joel all over the world and performs with him monthly at Madison Square Garden.

The set for the gala event is acoustically driven and has a coffeehouse-style feel, with DelGuidice singing while playing guitar or piano. He will mix covers from the Beatles, Paul McCartney, James Taylor, Elton John, Sting, Billy Joel and many others.

He also will feature his compositions, such as “Where Do the Heroes Go?,” “Mona Lisa,” “One Step at a Time,” “Right Place Wrong Time” and some upcoming releases.

SCARC and SCARC Guardianship Services serve more than 650 children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families. It is the largest comprehensive organization in Sussex County meeting the needs of this special population.

For information about SCARC Foundation Honors, contact Chris Hemmer at SCARC’s Augusta administrative headquarters at 973-383-7442 ext. 260 or http://chemmer@scarc.org

CORRECTION: The date was incorrect in an earlier version of this article.