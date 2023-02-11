Blood drive planned Thursday at Sparta church

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

The church is at 246 Woodport Road, Sparta. For information, contact the church office at (973) 729-7010 or send email to office@sothnj.org

To schedule an appointment, go online to http://smarturl.it/NJBS_BloodDrive Sponsor Code: 71131 or call/text Amanda at 908-380-9265. Appointments are preferred; however, walk-ins will be welcomed if space permits.

Donors should eat and drink before coming and bring their donor identification card or an ID with name and photo.

All donors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose. Extra face masks will be on hand.

People who recently received a COVID-19 vaccine may donate blood if they are feeling healthy.