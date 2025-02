Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta, will host a community blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

To schedule an appointment, go online to donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/sponsor_code, the sponsor code is 71131 or call 1-800-933-2566.

For information, send email to KReutter@nybc.org

Appointments are preferred; however, walk-ins are welcome.

For information about the church, contact the office at 973-729-7010 or office@sothnj.org