Boots, Bourbon and Barbecue fundraiser is Saturday

Augusta
| 06 Jun 2023 | 10:40
The first Boots, Bourbon and Barbecue fundraiser will be Saturday, June 10 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

It is sponsored by the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show Association.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

The band Whiskey Crossing will perform, and George’s Wine and Spirits will provide two courtesy drinks with each ticket. Dinner is courtesy of American Barbecue Company.

There also will be a live auction at 7:30 p.m. with auctioneer Joe Meidima.

Tickets are $80 and may be purchased online or at the fair office.

Attendees must be 21 or older.