Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Changing the Face of Addiction Walk
Newton
/
| 05 Aug 2023 | 05:33
About 600 people took part in the Changing the Face of Addiction Walk on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Franklin. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
Mary Burns of Stockholm hands the microphone to Elaine Tizzano, left, of Franklin. Both women founded the Changing the Face of Addiction Walk in 2015 after losing sons to addiction. Tizzano’s son George died in 2014 at age 27, and Burns’ son Eric died in 2012 at age 22.
The goal of the walk was to raise $100,000 for the Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton. As of 10:30 a.m., $87,000 had been donated.
Michele Wolf, the new executive director of the Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton, is introduced at the walk.
The walk began and ended at the Franklin Firemen’s Memorial Pavilion.
Members of Team Assante were walking in memory of Danielle Assante, who died of an overdose in April 2022. She was 36.
Friends of Elaine Tizzano, second from right, have been part of the walk since the first year.
Matthew Blomquist, vice president of business development at Alina Lodge, speaks at the event.
Members of Team Assante were wearing specially designed pink T-shirts.
iHeart Media’s 103.7 NNJ morning show host, Jim Borasio, speaks at the event.
Young volunteers at the Center for Prevention & Counseling cheer on the walkers.
State Sen. Steven Oroho, R-24, speaks at the event.
The number of participants has grown from about 225 in 2015 to 600 this year.
The four-legged participant also wears a T-shirt for the event.
Children play with bubbles before the start of the walk.
The Center for Prevention & Counseling’s mascot, Rex-4-Recovery T-Rex, greets people at the walk.
There were various activities for children, including bubbles.
Children chase the bubbles.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Center for Prevention & Counseling
2
Changing the Face of Addiction Walk
3
elaine tizzano
4
Franklin
5
Jim Borasio
6
mary burns
7
Matthew Blomquist
8
Michele Wolf
9
Newton
10
Steven Oroho
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED