County hearing on senior services Thursday

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services and its advisory council will hold their annual public hearing from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the Sparta Senior Center, 40 Trapasso Drive, Sparta.

Attendees may voice their opinions on service needs for senior citizens in Sussex County.

If you are interested in testifying at the hearing or would like to submit written testimony, please contact the county Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services by Thursday, May 30 at 973-579-0555, ext. 1382 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us

Several service agencies will be available to provide information and answer questions at the hearing.

Individuals requiring transportation to the hearing may contact Sussex County Skylands Ride at 973-579-0480 no later than 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 to make a reservation.