Day of Service on Monday at School of Conservation

The New Jersey School of Conservation and Outdoors on Purpose invite volunteers to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by making a positive impact in the community Monday, Jan. 20, which is celebrated as his birthday.

Tasks for the day may include outdoor projects, such as trail work or invasive plant removal, and indoor painting.

Come prepared to work outdoors with sturdy shoes, warm clothing that can get dirty and an adventurous spirit.

All tools and lunch will be provided.

If the weather is bad, volunteers will be notified of cancellation by 7 a.m. Jan. 20.

Please register online by Friday, Jan. 17 at eventbrite.com/e/mlk-day-of-service-at-the-new-jersey-school-of-conservation-njsoc-tickets-1111796185319