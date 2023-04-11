Electronic Waste Collection will be Saturday

Residents may bring old televisions, computers, printers and more to the Sussex County Municipal Utility Authority’s free Electronic Waste Collection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

The event will be at the SCMUA Solid Waste/Recycling Facility, 34 Route 94, Lafayette.

All Sussex County residents are welcome to drop off electronic devices for recycling at no charge.

The Sussex County MUA has partnered with Electronics Recyclers International (ERI) to host the event. ERI staff will unload the e-waste from residents’ vehicles.

No registration is necessary, and the event will be held rain or shine.

Used electronics contain lead, mercury, nickel, cadmium and other hazardous materials, which could pose a risk to people and the environment if improperly disposed. Electronic waste collected at the event is taken to ERI’s designated facility for proper de-manufacturing and recycling.

To discourage residents from disposing of e-Waste in the garbage, the SCMUA also manages a daily drop-off program at the Residents Convenience Center.

Air conditioners, microwaves or other household appliances are not accepted as part of the e-waste recycling event but may be brought to the SCMUA any day for a nominal fee.

Please contact the SCMUA at 973-579-6998 or www.scmua.org