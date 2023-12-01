‘Elf the Musical Jr.’ onstage Dec. 7-10

Drama Geek Studios will present “Elf the Musical Jr.” for the third holiday season in a row.

Based on the holiday film, the fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

Drama Geek Studios has partnered with Dream Xtreme by Nikki of Franklin on the production.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 10 at the historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex. There also are 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students age 17 and younger, and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older.

To buy them online, go to www.dramageekstudios.com

Tickets also will be sold at the door while seats are available.

Drama Geek Studios is a nonprofit theater.