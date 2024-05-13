Family Promise’s Casino Night is Thursday

Family Promise of Sussex County will hold a Casino Night fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at the Conservatory at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The event will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and prizes. Guests will play at professional tables while enjoying music by DJ Ray Sikora.

The cost is $100 per person, which includes $50 in casino money.

All proceeds go the Family Promise, which helps families experiencing and at risk of homelessness.

For information, contact Frank Zywicki at fzywicki@familypromisesussex.org or 973-579-1180 ext. 1032.