The annual German Christmas Market will be open Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The hours at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to vendors selling holiday items, there will be a big display of a G-scale model railroad with a Swiss Alps scene complete with a Matterhorn in the conservatory building.

The German Christmas Market of New Jersey is a nonprofit foundation, which raises funds to distribute back into the community.

Admission is $10 for adults and teens age 13 and older and $7 for senior citizens. Children age 12 and younger and veterans admitted for free.

The event is rain or shine.