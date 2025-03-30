‘God of Carnage’ onstage through Sunday

North Star Theater Company will present “God of Carnage” this weekend and next at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N.

The dark comedy was written by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton.

The production is directed by Richard Lear.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. March 28-29 and April 4-5 and at 2 p.m. March 30 and April 6.

“God of Carnage” follows two seemingly civilized couples who meet to discuss a playground altercation between their children. What starts as a polite conversation quickly spirals into chaos as tensions rise, facades crumble and the adults behave more like children than the ones they are trying to discipline.

The cast includes Todd Smith as Michael, Bryn Taylor as Veronica, Carlos Ponton as Alan and Kelly Dacus Smith as Annette.

Understudies Phil Cocilovo as Michael and Felicia Coppola as Annette will perform April 4.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $20 for students, senior citizens and members of the military.

They may be purchased online at northstar.ludus.com or send email to northstartheatercompany@gmail.com

“God of Carnage” contains strong language, adult themes and mature content.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.