Hayden urged to leave office

The Sussex County Republican Committee is urging county Commissioner William Hayden to resign his office after he was accused of lying about serving in the military.

“Our shared evaluation indicates that Commissioner Hayden has not been forthright regarding his military service and has demonstrated a lack of integrity in dealings with his supporters and colleagues since his election,” the committee said in a statement late Thursday afternoon, Feb. 29.

“After confirming various accounts from individuals who have known him for years, family relations through marriage and our own direct experiences where he informed Sussex County Republican leaders, numerous volunteers and elected officials and claimed in public meetings to have combat experience, we found Freedom of Information Act requests showing he was never a Navy SEAL or served in the Naval Service. We conclude that he has disrespected all veterans and misrepresented himself to our party and the public.”

A separate statement from state Sen. Parker Space and Assembly members Dawn Fantasia and Mike Inganamort, all R-24, echoed the Republican Committee’s position.

“We ... call upon Commissioner William Hayden to do the honorable thing and resign from the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners. Unfortunately, Commissioner Hayden has disgraced himself by his actions and words and as such has lost the public’s trust.

“He needs to do right by our veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces, the voters who supported him, Sussex County government and the Sussex County Republican Committee and leave office immediately.”

At the Feb. 14 meeting of the Board of County Commissioners, the other four members voted to censure Hayden after board director Jill Space, who is married to Parker Space, said he had failed to disclose to law enforcement and others threats of physical violence against other elected officials among other actions and inaction.

His attorney, Robert Kovic, who is executive director of the Sussex County Republican Committee, disputed the charges in Space’s resolution.