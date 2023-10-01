Heritage Weekend is Saturday and Sunday

Sussex County’s 13th annual Heritage Weekend is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.

Historic sites throughout the county will be open to visitors.

Among the sites open Saturday only are the Franklin Historical Heritage Museum in Franklin, Old Schoolhouse & Firehouse Museum in Ogdensburg and Stillwater Historical Museum in Stillwater.

Open Sunday only are the Branchville Borough Historical Museum in Branchville, the Ludlum-Mabee House in Lafayette, the Van Kirk Homestead Museum in Sparta, Price’s Switch Schoolhouse in Vernon, the Elias Van Bunscooten House and Museum in Wantage, Old Clove Church in Wantage, the Lake Hopatcong Historical Museum in Landing and the Van Campen Inn in Walpack.

Open both days are High Point State Park and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial in Montague and Wantage, Peters Valley Gallery in Layton (Sandyston), Hill Memorial Museum in Newton, Roseville Schoolhouse Museum in Byram, Old Monroe Schoolhouse in Hardyston, White Deer Plaza and the Boardwalk Historic District in Sparta and the Waterloo Village Historic Site in Stanhope.

Some sites will have special presentations or exhibits. For example, a train enthusiast will have his model train set up and running at the Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road. A mock lesson from the early 20th century will be taught at Price’s Switch Schoolhouse, the last used one-room schoolhouse in the county, in Vernon.

The annual Van Campen Day will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Van Campen Inn and Walpack Center, with demonstrations of early crafts and preparing foods. A parade lead by the Colonial Musketeers will take visitors on a tour of nearby historical sites and markers. Refreshments, including hot beverages, apple cider, water, donuts and brownies, will be available at the bookstore.

The weekend is sponsored by the Sussex Arts & Heritage Council, which also is hosting an event at the fairgrounds Saturday.

For information, go online to https://www.scahc.org/Events