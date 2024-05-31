Highlands Gran Fondo is Sunday

Highlands Gran Fondo, a long-distance bike ride, will be Sunday, June 2.

The event begins and ends at High Point Brewery, 14 Kiel Ave., Butler.

One thousand cyclists and 50 teams took part in the sold-out event last year. In the Gran Fondo, which is the longest distance, Dan Montgomery of Andover was fastest with a time of 43 minutes 5 seconds. He was 1 minute 43 seconds ahead of Jeremy Scheid of Newton.

There are three options for rides:

• Gran: 100 miles through West Milford up to High Point State Park and back.

• Media: 60 miles through West Milford into New York state and back.

• Piccolo: 35 miles through West Milford and back.

For information, go online to granfondonationalseries.com/gran-fondo-highlands?utm_source=granfondoguide&utm_campaign=cpc&utm_medium=pressrelease%27]