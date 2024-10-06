Janis Joplin Experience performs Saturday

The Janis Joplin Experience starring Lisa Polizzi will play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the historic Crescent Theater in Sussex.

The band was conceived when a promoter heard Polizzi singing a Joplin tune during a sound check. He told her she needed to do a tribute.

Since forming, the Janis Joplin Experience has performed throughout the country.

Tickets for are $40. They may be purchased online at dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com

Seating is general admission or on a first-come first-served basis. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime.