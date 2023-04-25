Library to host Autism Resource Fair on Saturday

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is hosting an Autism Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton.

Participants include Abilities of Northwest Jersey; representatives of the Sussex County Community College Adult Transitions Center and Learning at College Experience teams; Allied Wealth Partners Special Needs Division; Children’s Behavioral Health Services; Northern Hills Academy; POAC Autism Services; Project Self Sufficiency; SCARC, including representatives from the Guardianship program; and the Special Child Health Services division of the Sussex County Division of Health.

In addition to resources and information, there will be door prizes and giveaways from Lakeshore Learning Material and a visit from Rocky the German Shepherd with his handler, Detective Justine McCann, from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office.

SCLS youth services staff will be on hand to answer questions about library services and promote special Sensory Storytimes and play programs designed to meet the needs of children with sensory challenges.

The event is supported in part with funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the New Jersey State Library.