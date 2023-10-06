Marching band competition is Saturday

Sixteen high school bands are expected to perform in Sparta High School’s third annual Spartan Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The competition, in coordination with TOB (Tournament of Bands Association). will be on the football field at the high school, 70 W. Mountain Road.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 4 p.m.

“We are very excited to bring the third annual Spartan Showcase marching band competition to the community,” said Scott Tomlin, director of Marching Spartans. “Producing an event this size and scope requires a total team effort, and we have a great team working tirelessly to make our third year even better than the first and second ones. Our goal is to give high school visiting students, teachers and families from across the state a taste of what makes Sparta a special place.”

The Newton High School band is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Also set to participate are bands from High Point Regional High School and Jefferson High School.

The Sparta High School band will perform at 8:45 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students, senior citizens and veterans. Children younger than kindergarten are admitted free. Cash or Venmo payments only.

Food vendors will be available.