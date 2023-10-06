‘Mean Girls’ on stage Oct. 13-22

Drama Geek Studios will present “Mean Girls: High School Edition” on Oct. 13-22 at the Crescent Theatre, 74 Main St., Sussex.

Adapted from Tina Fey’s hit 2004 film, “Mean Girls” ran on Broadway from 2018 to 2020 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

Fey wrote the books for the musical, which has music is by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students younger than 16 and $15 for senior citizens. To buy them online, go to http://www.dramageekstudios.com/mean-girls-h.s.e..html

Drama Geek Studios also will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a shadow cast at 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

A shadow cast is an ensemble of performers that act out the movie while it is playing and cues the audience to participate in callbacks or use their props.

Tickets are $17. Buy them online at https://dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com/the-historic-crescent-theater-presents-the-rocky-horror-picture/dates/Oct-28-2023_at_1100PM