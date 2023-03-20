Music and Fine Arts Festival planned Sunday

The 4-H Rhapsody in Color Music and Fine Arts Club and Lennon’s House will host a Music and Fine Arts Festival on Sunday, March 26 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the 4-H Shotwell Building, BBQ Pavilion and in front of the 4-H Dairy Barn.

4-H Rhapsody in Color Music and Fine Arts Club is a new 4-H club with the mission to raise awareness of music and fine arts in Sussex County. Its members are musicians, vocalists and artists ranging in age from 7 to 17.

Lennon’s House is nonprofit organization supporting the special-needs community in Sussex and Morris counties.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit both groups.

Members of the 4-H Rhapsody in Color Music and Fine Arts Club will perform throughout the day and will be selling their art.

There also will be live music,vendors, food for purchase, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more.

To volunteer or rent a table space, send email to 4HRhapsodyinColor@gmail.com