National Night Out events Tuesday in Franklin, Newton

National Night Out events are planned Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Franklin and Newton.

The Franklin Police Department will host the event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Franklin Borough Park, 6 Corkhill Road, near the pond.

First-responders from Franklin, Hardyston, Hamburg and Ogdensburg will be on hand. There will be music, food trucks, giveaways and activities, including a mobile video game trailer.

Newton will hold its third National Night Out celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. at Memory Park, 111 Moran St.

It is hosted by the Newton Police and Volunteer Fire Departments and First Aid & Rescue Squad.

There will be live music by Black Tie Groove, children’s activities, demonstrations and giveaways as well as free food and drink while supplies last.