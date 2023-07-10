‘Newsies’ on stage starting Friday

Drama Geek Studios will present the Broadway musical “Newsies” this weekend and next at the historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

It is the first show to be presented in the theater company’s new home.

“Newsies” is based on the 1992 musical film “Newsies,” which was inspired by the real Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15; 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16; 8 p.m. Friday, July 21; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Tickets cost $22 for adults, $17 for students age 17 and younger, and $15 for seniors, age 65 and older.

To buy tickets online, go to www.dramageekstudios.com

In December, the Sussex Borough Council accepted a bid from Joshua Reed, managing director of Drama Geek Studios, to purchase the theatre for $159,900.

The theatre was built in 1917 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.